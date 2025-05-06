Stormy Skies Ahead: Hail and Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 22:44
Bulgaria: Stormy Skies Ahead: Hail and Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday @Pexels

On May 7, Bulgaria will see variable cloudiness that will increase before midday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be locally intense. There is a likelihood of hail in numerous regions. Winds will start off light from the south-southwest but will shift to a moderate west-northwest flow in the afternoon, introducing cooler air. Daytime temperatures will range between 21°C and 26°C, with Sofia expecting around 21°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast

Conditions along the coast will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Thunderstorms and rain showers are expected in many places, particularly in the afternoon. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the southeast, turning to the northeast by evening. Temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C. Sea water temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C.

In the Mountain Regions

Mountainous areas will experience the development of cumulonimbus clouds, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. The Western and Central mountain ranges are at risk of heavy rainfall and hail. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be around 17°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 9°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

