St. George’s Day Feast: Bulgarians Honor Tradition with Lamb Dishes and Fresh Spring Flavors

Today is one of the most revered holidays in Bulgaria – St. George’s Day (Gergyovden). May 6th was declared an official holiday in the Republic of Bulgaria on January 9th, 1880, and it is also celebrated as the Day of the Bulgarian Army.

On this day, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Saint George the Victorious – a martyr for the Christian faith who died in 303 A.D. during the reign of Roman Emperor Diocletian. According to folk belief, St. George is the patron saint of flocks, shepherds, and farmers.

Tradition dictates that on this day a lamb is to be slaughtered — specifically, the first lamb born that year. Before being slaughtered, the lamb is fed fresh greens and given water to drink. It is roasted whole and brought to church to be blessed.

Family presence around the festive table is essential on this holiday. Alongside the roast lamb, the table should include fresh greens and vegetables such as green salad, spring onions, and radishes. Ritual bread is also baked, and fresh milk, cheese, and curd are served.

Here are the top 5 dishes commonly enjoyed on St. George’s Day:

Whole Roast Lamb – Traditionally, the lamb should be cooked whole, either on a spit or in the oven. Lamb Kebap – Many households buy only a lamb shoulder or leg and prepare a rich stew with it. Lamb with Spring Onions and Garlic – A fresh and flavorful dish where the vegetables enhance the taste of the meat. Stuffed Lamb Shoulder – A delicious and practical option that combines the main course and side dish, saving time and looking great on the table. Lamb Chops with Vegetable Sauce – Ideal for smaller families, saving effort and money while still keeping with tradition.

Joy, good spirits, and a rich table are essential on this day, as they are believed to ensure health and prosperity throughout the year.