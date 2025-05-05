Sofia Traffic to Be Disrupted for Military Day Celebrations and Parade on May 6

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect in central Sofia due to the official celebrations for the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Armed Forces Day, marked on May 6.

Parking bans will apply from 12:00 PM on May 4 until the end of the dress rehearsal, and again from 3:00 AM on May 6 until the conclusion of the festivities. Restricted zones include Oborishte Street (between Alexander Nevsky Square and Vasil Levski Blvd) and the parking areas around Alexander Nevsky Square.

Craft markets on the following streets will also be closed during this time:

Dunav Street (between Alexander Nevsky Sq. and Moskovska Sq.)

15th November Street (between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Alexander Nevsky Sq.)

Moskovska Street (between Dunav and Georgi S. Rakovski Streets)

Lege Street (between Saborna St. and Atanas Burov Sq.)

Kniaz Alexander I Street (between Saborna St. and Kniaz Alexander I Sq.)

Nikolay Gyaurov Sq.

Kniaz Alexander I Sq. parking

Eastern section of Zhelyu Zhelev Sq. parking

Road closures will be enforced from 7:00 PM on May 4 for the dress rehearsal and again from 7:00 AM on May 6 until the end of the military parade. Affected streets include:

Oborishte St. (Rakovski St. to Vasil Levski Blvd.)

11th August St. (Dondukov Blvd. to Alexander Nevsky Sq.)

15th November St., Moskovska St., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.

Aksakov St., G. Benkovski St., Lege St., D. Ignatiy St., Kniaz Alexander I St., Dunav St., Paris St., 6th September St., and Shishman St.

The official ceremony on May 6 will feature a blessing of military flags and relics, followed by a military parade at Knyaz Alexander I Square. Over 700 servicemen from various military branches will participate, including:

National Guard, Land Forces, Second Mechanized Brigade

Air Force, Navy, Joint Special Operations Command

Vasil Levski National Military University

N. Y. Vaptsarov Naval Academy

The National Guard Brass Band and military orchestras will perform, accompanied by a ceremonial color guard carrying sacred flags.

The parade will open with a Mi-17 helicopter flying the national flag, followed by two Cougar helicopters. During the national anthem, 20 artillery salutes will be fired to honor the occasion.