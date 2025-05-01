Thursday Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers in Western and Central Bulgaria

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly sunny—around and after midday, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. In some areas, mainly in the western half of the country, there will be brief showers accompanied by thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall is expected in Central Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). A light wind will blow, and in the Rhodope region and the eastern part of the Upper Thracian Plain, it will be moderate from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 21°C and 26°C, with around 22°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, with cloud development around and after midday. Brief rain showers are expected in some areas. Rainfall will be heavier in the Stara Planina (Balkan Mountains) and will be accompanied by thunderstorms there. A moderate to temporarily strong northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 13°C, and around 5°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny with some scattered high and mid-level clouds. A moderate north-northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C. Sea water temperature will be between 12°C and 13°C. Sea waves will be 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.