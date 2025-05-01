U.S. and Ukraine Sign Landmark Economic Agreement on Natural Resources After Trump Pressure

Politics | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 09:59
Bulgaria: U.S. and Ukraine Sign Landmark Economic Agreement on Natural Resources After Trump Pressure Beverly Lussier from Pixabay

The United States and Ukraine announced today that they have signed an economic agreement concerning Ukraine’s natural resources, following several weeks of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called on Kyiv to compensate Washington for the billions of dollars in military and economic aid the U.S. has provided to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion, the Associated Press reported.

“I am pleased to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement with Ukraine,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a video posted on the social network X.

He added that “this partnership enables the U.S. to invest alongside Ukraine, unlock Ukraine’s growth potential, and mobilize American talent, capital, and governance standards, which will improve the investment climate in Ukraine and accelerate the country’s economic recovery.”

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko, confirmed to the AP that the agreement was signed in Washington.

“Together with the U.S., we are creating a Fund that will attract global investments to our country,” she wrote on X.

The agreement with Washington will fund “projects for the extraction of minerals, oil, and gas,” Svyrydenko said on Facebook, as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

However, Ukraine “retains full ownership and control over these resources,” including subsoil rights, and “it will be the Ukrainian state that decides where and what will be extracted,” she said.

Before the agreement was signed, Donald Trump reiterated that the U.S. wants “something in return” for its efforts regarding Ukraine.

“And we said: rare earth elements. They have very good rare earth elements,” the American president noted.

