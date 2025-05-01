Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva. According to a report by "Telegraph", restaurants, hotels, and retail stores are the main employers seeking young workers, particularly in the country’s coastal resorts. Although the highest concentration of job opportunities is along the seaside, positions are also available in urban centers.

This year, hotel operators along the Black Sea coast are increasing wages by an average of 15% in an effort to attract more staff. Employers are also offering tailored employment terms for minors to facilitate their participation in the workforce.

The most popular destination for student workers remains "Sunny Beach" and its neighboring resorts, where many high school students from Burgas find seasonal employment during their vacation. Teenagers are typically employed in positions such as waiters, bartenders, shop assistants, and dishwashers in large restaurants. Students from foreign language high schools are also hired as receptionists, though this role is limited to those over the age of 18 due to the need to cover night shifts.

For all other roles, the minimum legal working age is 16, and this requirement is strictly enforced. Employers consider it a non-negotiable condition for hiring.

Entry-level positions for students generally start at the national minimum wage of 1,070 leva, often supplemented with a commission based on turnover. In roles such as waiters, bartenders, and bellhops, students can also earn tips, which significantly boosts their monthly take-home pay. Many of these students manage to earn net incomes exceeding 2,000 leva per month.