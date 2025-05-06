Sofia Residents Get Real-Time Heating Info with New Mobile App

Society | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Sofia Residents Get Real-Time Heating Info with New Mobile App @toplo.bg

Residents of Sofia who are customers of "Toplofikatsia Sofia" can now benefit from a new mobile application, "My Heat," which offers a more accessible and user-friendly way to manage heating-related services. The app, available for free download on all mobile devices, aims to streamline bill payments and provide comprehensive service management options.

The app takes its name from the company’s existing online portal, previously used by registered users to check consumption data and billing information. With its simple and intuitive interface, "My Heat" improves the overall customer experience, offering easier navigation and greater convenience when handling tasks such as adding or removing properties, activating notifications, or requesting electronic invoices.

Through the mobile platform, users can monitor both current and outstanding payments across all properties they own, with the ability to pay directly from the app. The application also offers access to a history of all invoices issued over the past 36 months, each available for download in a suitable file format.

An important feature of the app is the graphical display of heat energy consumption, both monthly and annually, with comparison options to track usage trends over time. Reports include data for individual properties, entire buildings, and annual reconciliations, helping users analyze and potentially reduce their heating costs.

A standout functionality is the built-in interactive map, which displays scheduled maintenance and service disruptions in real time. Users can also use this tool to report issues directly to the company.

Additionally, the application offers real-time monitoring of the parameters of the subscriber station, including outside temperature and the temperatures of both heating and hot water. This live data helps consumers stay informed and better manage their household energy use.

