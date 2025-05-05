Shops in Bulgaria Must Display Prices in Euros and Leva Starting This Summer

Starting in July, all retailers in Bulgaria will be required to display prices in both leva and euros. This measure was confirmed by Deputy Minister of Economy Nikolay Pavlov during an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

The dual pricing requirement is part of the broader preparations for Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro, with the official target date set for January 1, 2026. Authorities anticipate a favorable decision regarding Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone to be made as early as the beginning of June.

The introduction of dual pricing will coincide with the peak of the summer tourist season, requiring all stores and service providers to label goods and services with both currencies. Pavlov stressed that the conversion must be based on the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva for one euro.

According to the requirements, both currencies must be presented clearly and accurately on all price tags, with neither being visually emphasized over the other. The Ministry of Economy and Industry, which plays a central role in the euro adoption process, is actively involved through its participation in the Coordination Council for Preparation. Pavlov noted that the legal obligations for traders are outlined in the Euro Introduction Act.