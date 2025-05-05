Bulgaria Reports 64 Workplace Fatalities in 2024; Safety Remains Priority

Employers in Bulgaria are legally required to implement all necessary measures to prevent and minimize workplace accidents, general illnesses, and occupational diseases, prioritizing the provision of collective protective equipment. Employees, in turn, must utilize personal protective gear and adhere strictly to safety guidelines. This reminder was issued by Eng. Ekaterina Asenova, Executive Director of the Executive Agency “General Labour Inspectorate”, in observance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the International Day of Remembrance for those killed or injured in occupational incidents.

Despite employers often supplying protective equipment, Asenova noted that it is frequently overlooked or unused by workers. She underscored employees’ right to refuse tasks that pose an immediate threat to their life or health, urging everyone to prioritize their well-being and to maintain safe working practices.

In 2024, 64 workers in Bulgaria lost their lives in job-related accidents. Asenova warned that some of these victims were working without formal contracts, highlighting that undeclared employment strips workers of crucial labour and social security protections. She stressed the ongoing issue of employees compromising both on safety and on the legality of their employment.

This year’s World Day for Safety and Health centers on the role of artificial intelligence and digitalization in the workplace. While digital tools can enhance health and safety—by reducing hazards, improving risk detection and prevention, and streamlining operations—they also introduce new risks that society must anticipate and manage.

Asenova emphasized that fostering a preventive safety culture must begin early in life, so that young workers develop ingrained habits of safe thinking and practice. To this end, the Inspectorate conducts awareness campaigns aimed at educating youth about their rights, responsibilities, and the critical importance of maintaining safety at work.

In Bulgaria, various events will mark both international observances. Globally, the International Labour Organization reports that 2.2 million workers die each year as a result of occupational accidents and diseases.