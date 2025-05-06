Leading British Tour Operator Cancels All Holidays in Bulgaria

May 4, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria: Leading British Tour Operator Cancels All Holidays in Bulgaria

Balkan Holidays UK, a major British tour operator specializing in holidays to Bulgaria, has halted all its operations effective April 24, 2025, resulting in the cancellation of every future booking. According to The Independent, travelers currently on holiday will see no disruption, while those with forthcoming reservations will receive full refunds.

Founded in 1966, Balkan Holidays UK built its reputation by offering summer breaks along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast—primarily to Sunny Beach via charters into Burgas—and winter ski packages to Bansko, Borovets, and Pamporovo through flights to Sofia. The company also arranged holidays to Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Malta, and Northern Cyprus.

At its peak, the operator flew over 130,000 British holidaymakers annually from 17 UK airports. At the time of shutting down, it held an ATOL license covering 27,817 customer trips, underscoring its significant market presence.

Balkan Holidays UK attributed its sudden withdrawal to intensifying competition, evolving consumer preferences, and Europe’s unstable political climate. These challenges, along with the growing number of low-cost carriers servicing Bulgaria’s coast, eroded the firm’s market share in recent years.

Industry-wide, the UK travel sector has seen a wave of closures: from over 4,200 agencies in March 2019 to just 3,500 by June 2023, according to Statista. Just last month, long-standing operator Trafalgar Travel also went bankrupt after 42 years in business, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Balkan Holidays UK’s departure marks the latest sign of consolidation in the British outbound travel market, particularly for destinations in Eastern Europe. Its exit may leave a gap for competitors to fill, but also highlights the mounting pressures on traditional tour operators in an era of shifting holiday habits and geopolitical uncertainty.

