E-Commerce Growth in Bulgaria Fuels Shift from Cash on Delivery to Seamless Online Payments

Nearly half of Bulgarians now shop online, with 45.2% of those aged 16–74 having bought goods or services via the internet in the past year. While about 55% still choose cash on delivery, digital payments continue to gain ground, reflecting a shift toward a wider array of online payment options. This diversity in consumer preferences compels merchants to offer a range of payment methods in their e-stores.

Shoppers expect transactions—whether by Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, online banking, SMS, Apple Pay, or Google Pay—to be fast, secure, and completed in just a few clicks. Meanwhile, businesses need payment processes that demand minimal time and effort, allowing them to concentrate on product development, customer care, and revenue growth.

In response, fintech platforms like Paysera Checkout have become increasingly popular. Many traditional card-payment setups lack a unified, end-to-end solution, despite the fact that banks, payment processors, and merchants all must be satisfied for a transaction to succeed. An integrated system helps ensure that no single link in this chain causes a breakdown.

The explosion of e-commerce platforms has also driven demand for versatile payment plugins. Paysera offers free integrations for nearly 20 popular systems—WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento, Shopify, Ecwid, and more—making it easy for merchants to connect their shops.

A smooth, reliable payment gateway is often the deciding factor between a completed purchase and an abandoned cart. Any delay or error can prompt shoppers to leave before paying, directly impacting sales.

Consumer trust hinges on familiar and reputable payment providers. Over 13,000 online stores use Paysera Checkout, whose recognizable interface reassures buyers. An unfamiliar or seemingly insecure payment page can deter customers, regardless of a product’s appeal.

Cart abandonment represents lost revenue—studies suggest that a poorly optimized payment process can drive away more than half of potential buyers. To succeed, merchants must minimize friction at checkout.

For businesses aiming to sell internationally, support for multiple currencies and foreign-issued cards is essential. As a licensed electronic-money institution since 2012 under the supervision of Lithuania’s central bank, Paysera handles transactions in numerous currencies—including euros—preparing Bulgarian retailers for the country’s imminent euro adoption.