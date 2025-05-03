EU to Strengthen Vehicle Inspections with Focus on Emissions and Safety

The European Commission is proposing significant changes to EU regulations concerning road safety and vehicle registration. These changes focus on updating three key EU directives: periodic roadworthiness tests for vehicles, vehicle registration documents, and roadside inspections of commercial vehicles.

The updated rules are designed to address the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads and to adapt to emerging technological advancements. Key elements of the proposal include enhanced inspections for electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, annual tests for older cars and vans, and improved methods for emission testing. The aim is to reduce harmful fine particle pollution by identifying high-emission vehicles.

The new regulations also include digital certificates for vehicle registration and periodic testing. This will facilitate cross-border data exchange and reduce fraudulent activities such as odometer tampering. Additionally, periodic inspections will be simplified for residents temporarily in other EU countries.

The European Commission’s updated proposals align with its goals for safe and sustainable mobility. It is estimated that these measures will save approximately 7,000 lives and prevent 65,000 serious injuries between 2026 and 2050. The proposals will help ensure the free movement of goods and people, while addressing road safety concerns more effectively.

Targeting Dangerous and Polluting Vehicles

The Commission’s proposed revisions are necessary to address the increasing risks posed by dangerous vehicles and to keep up with technological developments. Current regulations, which were last updated in 2014, do not fully account for advancements like driver assistance systems and the growing presence of electric vehicles. Additionally, highly polluting and noisy vehicles, though few in number, contribute disproportionately to harmful emissions.

The ageing fleet of vehicles also increases the risk of fraud, particularly odometer manipulation, where the mileage of vehicles is artificially lowered. To combat this, the Commission is pushing for updated procedures that leverage modern technology to improve enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

Key Proposals for Roadworthiness and Emission Testing

Among the main proposed changes are the following:

Adaptation of Tests for New Vehicles : Electric vehicles will undergo periodic roadworthiness tests , including checks for advanced electronic safety systems and software integrity related to emissions and safety.

New Emissions Testing : Advanced methods will be introduced to detect high-emitting vehicles, including those that may have tampered with their odometers, using techniques for testing ultrafine particles and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Annual Inspections : Cars and vans older than 10 years will be required to undergo annual inspections to ensure they meet safety and environmental standards.

Digitalisation : Vehicle registration certificates and periodic tests will be issued electronically. This will streamline administrative processes and facilitate data exchange across the EU.

Combating Fraud : Odometer readings will be recorded in national databases for easier cross-border sharing of vehicle histories, helping to detect odometer manipulation.

Mutual Recognition of Inspection Certificates: To simplify cross-border travel within the EU, periodic roadworthiness inspections will be mutually recognized across member states if conducted within the last six months.

Improved Data Management and Streamlined Inspections

In addition to the measures listed above, the Commission aims to improve the management of vehicle data by simplifying access to technical data for testing centres. This will allow for more efficient inspections and ensure that vehicles meet the necessary road safety standards.

These changes are still subject to approval by the European Parliament and the Council, after which the Commission will prepare the necessary delegated acts to implement the new rules.

Towards Vision Zero and Safe Mobility

The Commission’s proposals are part of its broader road safety framework for the period 2021-2030, which aims to drastically reduce road deaths and serious injuries in the EU. The target is to reduce fatalities by 50% by 2030 and to reach nearly zero deaths and serious injuries by 2050, in line with the "Vision Zero" initiative.

Although road deaths in the EU have been gradually decreasing, the pace of progress remains too slow, prompting the Commission to implement these measures as part of its sustainable and smart mobility strategy announced in 2020.