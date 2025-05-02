Experience the Magic of the LUNAR Festival of Lights in Sofia: A Night of Art and Innovation

The fourth edition of the LUNAR Festival of Lights in Sofia will illuminate 10,000 square meters of art across some of the city's most iconic buildings and public spaces from May 8 to May 11. During these four evenings, residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of light installations, immersive experiences, video and static 3D mapping, and a laser show at 14 locations in central Sofia. The event is free to the public and will run from 9:00 p.m. to midnight each evening. The festival is part of Sofia Municipality’s Calendar of Cultural Events.

The festival's journey begins at the National Gallery - Square 500, where the seven finalists in the International Video Mapping Competition will present their work on the theme “Covenant.” This competition, now in its third year, has become a prominent cultural event, with a record number of artists from 26 countries participating. A special jury will assess the creative exploration of cultural stories, and the winners will be announced on the final night.

The facade of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will come alive with a fairy tale inspired by last year’s Princess Velea story. This light show will highlight the theme of how fairy tales inspire us and the impact of reality on the fantasy world. At the National Library “St. St. Cyril and Methodius,” a 3D video mapping spectacle will mark Europe Day by creating a “data sculpture” that explores the European Union's core principles through visual art.

The festival will also offer two 360-degree immersive experiences that will take visitors to some of the planet's most pressing locations, exploring major challenges facing humanity. These projections will be presented every 10 minutes at the dome in the Prince’s Garden, providing a sensory journey for the audience.

Sofia’s "Crystal" Garden will host the holographic light installation "Guardians of the Light," inviting viewers to a quiet, contemplative experience. The light route will then continue along Blvd. "Tsar Osvoboditel" to the National Gallery - Palace, where a video mapping show will reflect on the present and how the future is shaped by the choices made today.

At Slaveykov Square, two 3D video mapping performances will transform the space. "Light the Spark" will be a bold urban adventure, while "Reflections" will explore the many facets of identity. During the intermissions, children from the “For Our Children” Foundation will take part in the festival, inspired by Petko Slaveykov’s poem "Homeland."

The National Palace of Culture (NDK) will feature the largest facade display of the festival, showcasing works from the static 3D mapping competition "Bright Horizons" by five Bulgarian artists. Additionally, the "Cosmos" fountain in the NDK underpass will be transformed with a synchronized video mapping and laser show, merging art and technology into a captivating experience.

One of the highlights of the festival is the permanent light installation “In the Vortex of the City,” located in the underpass between Vasil Levski Blvd. and Georgi S. Rakovski St. Created by National Academy of Arts students during the 2023 festival, this installation focuses on improving urban spaces and will be a permanent feature of the city’s cultural landscape.

The festival is made possible with the support of various organizations, including the Ministry of Tourism (International Competition “Covenant”), the European Parliament, Visa, DSK Bank, bTV Media Group, Renault, dm Bulgaria, and several others, who have contributed to bringing these innovative light works to Sofia.