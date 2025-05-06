May Weather Forecast: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Reach Up to 33°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:37
Bulgaria: May Weather Forecast: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Reach Up to 33°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that May will bring temperatures ranging from 2°C to 33°C across Bulgaria. The lowest values, between 2°C and 7°C, are expected in late April and early May, possibly bringing frost in some areas. The month’s highest temperatures are likely to reach between 28°C and 33°C. Overall, the monthly average temperature will remain close to the usual values for May—between 16°C and 19°C in most areas, 15°C to 16°C along the coast and in highlands, and from 2°C to 5°C in mountainous zones above 2000 m altitude to 12°C–14°C in lower mountain areas.

Rainfall totals for May are also expected to align with climatic norms. Most regions will receive between 50 and 70 mm of precipitation. Coastal zones and the Struma River valley may see 30 to 50 mm, while mountainous and foothill areas could receive between 70 and 140 mm.

The month will begin with cooler-than-average conditions, followed by a rise in temperatures around the middle of the first ten-day period. These will slightly decrease again, stabilizing around the seasonal norms. Rainfall is likely to be scarce around May 3–5 and towards the end of the first third of the month.

In the second ten-day period, atmospheric instability will return. Mornings will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoons, cloud build-up will lead to short-term rain showers, thunderstorms, and occasional strong winds. Hail may also occur. Temperatures are forecast to remain close to the average.

The start of the final third of May is expected to maintain unstable, changeable weather with precipitation and near-normal temperatures. Towards the end of the month, the likelihood of rain will decrease while temperatures are expected to rise above the norm.

For the upcoming days, Friday will be mostly sunny with localized afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in Southern Bulgaria. Winds from the east-northeast will be weak to moderate in the east, with increasing minimum temperatures and slightly cooler daytime values.

On Saturday, the wind direction will shift to the west and then to the southwest on Sunday and Monday, remaining light, except for moderate conditions in eastern areas by Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb, with maximums reaching 23°C to 28°C, and up to 30°C in the far northwest and southwest. While generally sunny, isolated short-lived showers may occur in the afternoons.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, increased cloud cover is expected, with widespread rain and thunderstorms. A northwesterly wind on Tuesday will gradually intensify, bringing cooler air, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures on Wednesday. Winds will weaken later in the day and shift to an easterly direction.

