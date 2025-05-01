Bulgaria, U.S. Eye Closer Cooperation in High-Tech and Investment Sectors

Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov held a meeting with Susan Falatko, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Bulgaria, to discuss the potential for strengthening economic ties and boosting trade between the two nations.

During the conversation, Minister Dilov highlighted the strategic significance of the United States as a partner to Bulgaria and underlined the importance of enhancing both trade and investment cooperation. He noted that in 2024, bilateral trade reached a value of 1.58 billion US dollars. Bulgarian exports to the US totaled 1.12 billion dollars, while imports stood at 456 million dollars.

The discussion focused on key areas for future economic collaboration, including launching a strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the US, attracting more American investments, and advancing Bulgaria’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Minister Dilov emphasized Bulgaria’s interest in fostering investment in high-tech sectors such as automotive manufacturing, electronics, information technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence. He pointed out that these areas are essential for driving innovation and increasing the added value of the Bulgarian economy.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Economy and Industry to supporting efforts that lead to concrete progress in bilateral economic relations, stating that the institution would continue to offer its full cooperation.

Ms. Falatko, representing the US Embassy, welcomed Bulgaria’s ongoing initiatives to improve its investment climate. She highlighted the strong partnership between the two countries and stressed that political stability, particularly with the formation of a regular government, is vital for attracting and sustaining foreign investment.