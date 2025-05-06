Propaganda or Cultural Exchange? Russian Programs Target Bulgarian Students

Society » EDUCATION | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 21:52
Bulgaria: Propaganda or Cultural Exchange? Russian Programs Target Bulgarian Students facebook.com/Капутин

In recent years, Bulgarian educational institutions have witnessed a growing presence of Russian cultural initiatives, raising concerns about potential propaganda targeting young students. BNT reported a notable example which occurred in 2021 when Bulgarian students, dressed in Russian military uniforms, performed Soviet-era songs and recited Russian poetry to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War. This event, captured on video and shared by the satirical Facebook page "Капутин," sparked widespread debate about the influence of Russian narratives in Bulgarian schools.

Such events are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to promote Russian culture and values among Bulgarian youth. This strategy includes various programs and projects funded by Russian state and religious institutions, aiming to increase Russia's cultural footprint in Bulgaria. These initiatives often find their way into kindergartens, schools, and libraries, sometimes with the support of local educational authorities.

One prominent program is the "Russian Corner" project, developed by the Russian Orthodox Church specifically for Bulgarian schools. The project's objectives include fostering interest in the Russian language among young students, supporting Russian language teachers, and promoting Russian culture, literature, music, and art. Implemented with the assistance of the Russian Cultural and Information Center, the "Orthodox Initiative" foundation under the patronage of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria, the Russian House in Sofia, and the Russian Consulate General, the project involves setting up dedicated spaces in schools to showcase Russian culture.

These "Russian Corners" are equipped with various materials and activities designed to immerse students in Russian heritage. They include lessons and presentations on Russian history, religion, geography, notable Russian figures, scientific achievements, and demonstrations highlighting the similarities between the Russian and Bulgarian languages. Additionally, workshops for creating Russian souvenirs and storytelling sessions are organized to engage students creatively.

The establishment of these cultural spaces is often facilitated by Russian language teachers and supported by regional educational inspectorates, which sometimes disseminate information about such projects through official school networks. Moreover, many schools have longstanding collaborations with pro-Russian organizations like the National Movement "Russophiles" and various Russian clubs, further embedding Russian cultural elements into the educational environment.

