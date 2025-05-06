Romanian Family Pays Over 1500 Euros for Emergency Treatment in Bulgarian Hospital

A Romanian family paid 3,084.60 leva (1,500 euros) for medical treatment at the Burgas University Hospital following a serious road accident. The case was brought to public attention by lawyer Dimitar Valchev, who shared a detailed statement from the father, Dimitru Melcescu, along with hospital invoices on his social media profile, OFFNews reports.

According to Melcescu, he, his wife, and their two 14-year-old children were visiting Bulgaria for a swimming competition when the accident occurred on April 24, 2025. As the driver, he sustained multiple injuries, including broken ribs and cervical vertebrae, while his wife and children escaped with minor injuries. They were all taken by ambulance to the Burgas University Hospital for emergency treatment.

Melcescu claims they were subjected to unpleasant conditions during their overnight stay at the hospital. He described a lack of basic necessities such as food, bottled water, soap, and toilet paper. He also criticized the quality of care, stating that the medical staff performed minimal checks, and they were eventually asked to leave the room under the pretext that it was urgently needed for another patient. He alleged they were essentially forced out without proper communication or explanation.

The family was charged 300 leva per person for a single night, which the father sarcastically referred to as “5-star hospital service.” He expressed outrage over the lack of meaningful medical treatment or comfort, stating that the experience made him feel as if he had traveled back 20 years. He concluded that he would avoid returning to Bulgaria and would discourage others from visiting as well.

In response, Burgas University Hospital issued a public statement rejecting several of the allegations. The hospital clarified that language support had been provided throughout the family's stay, including with the help of the Honorary Consul of Romania. They refuted the claim that the family had to hire a private interpreter and emphasized that the hospital has a long-established protocol for treating foreign nationals, which includes translation services.

The hospital further noted that the Romanian citizens had not presented any documentation proving health insurance coverage during their stay. As a result, they were treated as uninsured under Bulgarian law, which requires out-of-pocket payment for medical services. The hospital explained that proper financial documents were issued and, in the presence of the Romanian consul, the patients were informed of their rights under EU regulations—specifically, that they could seek reimbursement from the Romanian health insurance fund.

The medical procedures carried out were detailed in the issued invoices, including emergency examinations and a scan the next day, which ruled out a spinal fracture in Melcescu. Regarding the pricing, the hospital clarified that a “bed day” in the surgical department costs 300 leva and covers not only accommodation but also medications, medical supplies, inpatient care, and 24-hour service. In contrast, the cost of a bed day in other departments, such as the Eye Department, is lower.

Addressing the complaint about the absence of soap and toilet paper, the hospital stated that while it is responsible for ensuring access to quality healthcare, it is not required to provide personal hygiene products. Additionally, it was noted that the family had signed a discharge document indicating they were leaving the hospital voluntarily and were aware of the associated health risks. They reportedly wanted to return to attend the swimming competition that had brought them to Bulgaria.

The hospital concluded by urging legal representatives and medical institutions to cooperate in the interest of patient rights rather than promote unverified claims.