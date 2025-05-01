Man Attacks 10-Year-Old in Bulgarian Village Over Dispute Involving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Semchinovo, located in the Septemvri municipality, has been taken into custody by the police for physically assaulting a 10-year-old child at the local school, according to a report by bTV.

The incident was reported on April 29 by the grandmother of the injured boy, who alerted the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik. Police were informed that the attack took place during the school’s lunch break.

Initial findings indicate that the man entered the school premises and struck the 10-year-old boy. The assault is believed to have been triggered by a prior argument between the victim and the attacker’s son, who both attend the same school.

The Pazardzhik Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the case, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.