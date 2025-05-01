Man Attacks 10-Year-Old in Bulgarian Village Over Dispute Involving His Son

Crime | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Man Attacks 10-Year-Old in Bulgarian Village Over Dispute Involving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Semchinovo, located in the Septemvri municipality, has been taken into custody by the police for physically assaulting a 10-year-old child at the local school, according to a report by bTV.

The incident was reported on April 29 by the grandmother of the injured boy, who alerted the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik. Police were informed that the attack took place during the school’s lunch break.

Initial findings indicate that the man entered the school premises and struck the 10-year-old boy. The assault is believed to have been triggered by a prior argument between the victim and the attacker’s son, who both attend the same school.

The Pazardzhik Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the case, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school, boy, man, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Romanian Family Pays Over 1500 Euros for Emergency Treatment in Bulgarian Hospital

A Romanian family paid 3,084.60 leva (1,500 euros) for medical treatment at the Burgas University Hospital following a serious road accident

Society » Health | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Propaganda or Cultural Exchange? Russian Programs Target Bulgarian Students

In recent years, Bulgarian educational institutions have witnessed a growing presence of Russian cultural initiatives, raising concerns about potential propaganda targeting young students

Society » Education | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 21:52

12-Year-Old Boy with Two Broken Arms Thrown from Bridge in Lukovit, Suspect Detained for Assault

A 12-year-old boy from Lukovit has been hospitalized with two broken arms and head injuries after reportedly being assaulted and thrown from a bridge

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:42

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Advances After Tiebreak Thriller in Madrid

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after securing a straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley

Sports | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:56

Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network

Society » Incidents | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 11:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Murder Investigation Launched After Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Found in Haskovo

An 18-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Haskovo has been found dead, prompting a murder investigation

Crime | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 17:30

12-Year-Old Boy with Two Broken Arms Thrown from Bridge in Lukovit, Suspect Detained for Assault

A 12-year-old boy from Lukovit has been hospitalized with two broken arms and head injuries after reportedly being assaulted and thrown from a bridge

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 14:42

Head of Plovdiv Customs Office Arrested for Smuggling Operation

Miroslav Belyashki, the director of the Plovdiv Customs Office, was arrested earlier today for allegedly facilitating a new smuggling route for cigarettes

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:58

Sofia Police Crack Down on Reckless Electric Scooter Riders

The Sofia Police has launched a targeted operation against drivers of electric scooters and electric motorbikes who engage in reckless behavior in the city's central areas

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Man Detained After Firing Gun Near Kindergarten in Sofia

A 54-year-old man, previously known to law enforcement, opened fire with a gas pistol near a kindergarten in Sofia's Lyulin district

Crime | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Cyberattack Allegations in Bulgaria: Hackers Say 100,000 Road Agency Profiles Leaked

Hackers have reportedly targeted Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), claiming they accessed the data of over 100,000 users and around 1,000 employees through its LIMA system

Crime | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria