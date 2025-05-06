Israel Requests Bulgaria’s Assistance as Wildfires Threaten Areas Near Jerusalem

Israel has turned to Bulgaria for assistance in battling the rapidly advancing wildfires in areas near Jerusalem, according to a report by BGNES. The fires, which have been spreading quickly due to high temperatures and strong winds, have prompted the Israeli government to declare a national emergency.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to deploy troops to assist firefighters in containing the blaze. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling for the mobilization of all available forces to protect lives and stop the fires. The main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway has been closed, and residents along the route have been evacuated as flames once again engulf an area already affected by wildfires just a week earlier.

The fire is burning in wooded regions near the road between Latrun and Beit Shemesh. Helicopters have been deployed to support ground efforts. Eyewitnesses reported seeing large clouds of smoke, with some drivers abandoning their vehicles to escape. Israeli media outlets broadcast scenes of firefighters struggling to control the fierce blaze, which has forced evacuations in at least five municipalities.

Rescue organization Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that hundreds of civilians were at risk. Sixteen individuals have been treated for smoke inhalation, and the agency has raised its alert level to the highest tier. Villages situated approximately 30 kilometers west of Jerusalem have also been evacuated as a precaution.

Alongside Bulgaria, Israel has reached out to other countries including Cyprus, Greece, and Italy for international support. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the fire services, visited the disaster zone and posted a video message stating that additional aid was being coordinated and evacuation efforts for those trapped were ongoing. The affected area is known to be highly susceptible to wildfires during this season.