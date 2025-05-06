Bulgaria and Greece Sign 5-Year Deal on Arda River Water Use

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 09:10
Bulgaria and Greece Sign 5-Year Deal on Arda River Water Use

Bulgaria and Greece have signed a draft Joint Declaration regarding the use of the Arda River waters over the next five years, following a decision by the Bulgarian Council of Ministers.

According to the declaration, Bulgaria commits to supplying regulated water from the Arda River to Greece for agricultural irrigation purposes. This arrangement aligns with the provisions of the 1964 Agreement on the Settlement of Pending Financial Issues and the Development of Economic Cooperation between the People's Republic of Bulgaria and the Kingdom of Greece, as well as the Protocol signed on July 9, 2024.

Greece, in turn, has committed to initiating, within a reasonable timeframe, the necessary steps for modernizing its existing water equalizers or constructing new ones. These improvements aim to support the irrigation needs of Greek territory using the regulated water volumes provided by Bulgaria.

Until these new or modernized equalizers are operational, the Bulgarian side will be responsible for the accumulation, storage, and regulated supply of water through the existing "Arda" cascade system. This service will be maintained for a period of five years from the signing of the declaration.

After the five-year period, both governments will have the option to review and possibly revise the terms of the declaration. Greece will also be required to reimburse the costs incurred by Bulgaria for delivering the water management service.

Tags: Arda, Bulgaria, greece

