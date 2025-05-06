Bulgaria Secures Cheaper Gas for May with Azerbaijani and LNG Supplies

Business » ENERGY | May 1, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Secures Cheaper Gas for May with Azerbaijani and LNG Supplies

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price in Bulgaria for May, setting it at 64.40 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding fees for access, transmission, excise, and VAT. This marks a 14.22% decrease compared to the rate for April.

The pricing structure includes the full contracted volume of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under a long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These deliveries account for a substantial share of domestic consumption and contribute significantly to the formation of a more favorable price for the blue fuel.

In addition to Azerbaijani gas, Bulgargaz has also secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) for May. The supply was arranged through an auction that imposed minimum delivery price criteria and specified payment methods. These LNG volumes were acquired under existing contracts with various trading partners.

According to the regulator, the secured gas quantities are sufficient to meet Bulgargaz’s obligations for the month. This includes deliveries to end suppliers and district heating utilities, as well as bilateral agreements with industrial customers.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EWRC, Bulgaria, price, Bulgargaz

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Marks May 6 with Military Parades and Festivities Honoring Saint George and the Army

On May 6, Bulgaria commemorates one of its most significant national holidays – the Day of Saint George the Victorious, also known as Gergyovden, and the official Day of the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 08:00

Shops in Bulgaria Must Display Prices in Euros and Leva Starting This Summer

Starting in July, all retailers in Bulgaria will be required to display prices in both leva and euros

Business | May 5, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports 64 Workplace Fatalities in 2024; Safety Remains Priority

Employers in Bulgaria are legally required to implement all necessary measures to prevent and minimize workplace accidents, general illnesses

Society | May 5, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Leading British Tour Operator Cancels All Holidays in Bulgaria

Balkan Holidays UK, a major British tour operator specializing in holidays to Bulgaria, has halted all its operations effective April 24, 2025

Business » Tourism | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Wages to Rise 9.3% in 2025, Slowing Thereafter with Productivity Gains

Wage growth in Bulgaria is projected at 9.3 percent for 2025, driven by stronger economic activity, a 15.4 percent rise in the minimum wage since January

Business | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

World Bank Cuts Bulgaria’s 2025 GDP Growth Forecast to 1.6%

The World Bank has revised down its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth in 2025, citing a broader global economic slowdown

Business » Finance | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor

Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia

Business » Energy | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Deep Black Sea Gas Will Be Bulgaria’s Cheapest, State to Benefit from Concessions

Bulgaria has taken a significant step toward exploring its deep-sea energy potential

Business » Energy | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 08:29

Bulgaria Halts Sale of Nuclear Reactors to Ukraine Over Energy Security Concerns

The two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant will not be sold to Ukraine

Business » Energy | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Bulgaria Signs Black Sea Oil and Gas Exploration Deal with Shell

A contract for the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas in Block 1-26 Khan Tervel, located within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, is being officially signed today

Business » Energy | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Nuclear Energy Potential for AI and Data Centers

Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers

Business » Energy | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:58

Bulgaria and Turkey Strengthen Energy Ties to Replace Russian Gas

Bulgaria is intensifying efforts to enhance regional energy security through the development of strategic infrastructure aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas

Business » Energy | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria