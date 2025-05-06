Bulgaria Secures Cheaper Gas for May with Azerbaijani and LNG Supplies

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved the natural gas price in Bulgaria for May, setting it at 64.40 BGN per megawatt-hour (MWh), excluding fees for access, transmission, excise, and VAT. This marks a 14.22% decrease compared to the rate for April.

The pricing structure includes the full contracted volume of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), under a long-term agreement with Azerbaijan. These deliveries account for a substantial share of domestic consumption and contribute significantly to the formation of a more favorable price for the blue fuel.

In addition to Azerbaijani gas, Bulgargaz has also secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) for May. The supply was arranged through an auction that imposed minimum delivery price criteria and specified payment methods. These LNG volumes were acquired under existing contracts with various trading partners.

According to the regulator, the secured gas quantities are sufficient to meet Bulgargaz’s obligations for the month. This includes deliveries to end suppliers and district heating utilities, as well as bilateral agreements with industrial customers.