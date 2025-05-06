Bulgaria's May 1 Forecast: Warm, Windy, with Afternoon Thunderstorms

April 30, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's May 1 Forecast: Warm, Windy, with Afternoon Thunderstorms Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather across Bulgaria on May 1 will begin with sunshine in the morning, followed by an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Short, localized thundershowers are expected in northern parts of the country and over the mountainous regions, with the heaviest rainfall likely in Central Northern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the northeast, becoming stronger in areas such as the Rhodopes and the eastern parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland. Daytime temperatures will range between 21°C and 26°C, with Sofia reaching around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will be mostly sunny with some occasional high cloud cover. A moderate to strong east-northeasterly wind is forecast, particularly south of Burgas. Coastal temperatures will range between 15°C and 18°C. The sea temperature will be around 12°C to 13°C, with wave heights reaching 3 to 4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will start bright, but cumulus clouds will develop by the afternoon, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the Balkan Range. Winds will blow from the northeast, moderate to strong in intensity. Maximum temperatures will reach around 13°C at 1,200 meters elevation and about 5°C at 2,000 meters.

