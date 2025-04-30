Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The German Bundestag is expected to elect Merz as chancellor on May 6, marking a significant political shift after the collapse of the previous government.

The SPD held a vote among its members on the coalition deal, which passed with 84.6% in favor. Voter turnout reached 56%, with 15.4% opposing the agreement. SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch emphasized the importance of political stability in challenging times, stressing the party's responsibility for security, economic growth, jobs, and social equality.

This new governing coalition comes exactly six months after the collapse of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centrist government, which disintegrated following the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Scholz later failed a vote of confidence in December, triggering the need for new elections.

On February 23, Germans cast their votes in parliamentary elections. The results proved unfavorable for the previous ruling coalition. The conservative CDU/CSU alliance secured the largest share of votes at 22.6%, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20.8%. However, the AfD remains politically isolated, as mainstream parties in Germany continue to rule out cooperation with the party.

The SPD, finishing third with 16.4% of the vote, entered coalition negotiations with the CDU/CSU after the election. CDU leader Friedrich Merz opted for this partnership to form a stable government capable of addressing the country’s ongoing challenges.