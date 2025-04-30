F-16 Turbulence in Bulgaria: President Demands Funding, Borissov Calls for Dismissals

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called on the government to allocate the necessary funds to ensure the F-16 fighter jets remain operational. He emphasized that the country had already paid a high price for the aircraft and faced a long wait for delivery, describing maintenance as difficult and costly. Radev attributed the decision to purchase the F-16s to former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in 2019 and criticized attempts to shift the blame for ongoing challenges onto military leadership. He stated that rather than targeting defense officials and pilots who are struggling to manage the consequences of past political decisions, the current government should “untie the purse strings” and invest in the planes’ upkeep.

Responding from Valencia, where he was attending a European People's Party congress, GERB leader Boyko Borissov took aim at Radev, suggesting that if the president’s claim about the F-16 being non-operational is true, then the commander of the Air Force should be immediately dismissed. Borissov accused Radev of privately telling journalists that the aircraft is grounded and encouraged them to ask Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov for confirmation. He defended his government’s focus on Bulgaria’s eurozone accession and large-scale foreign investment, which he sees as more significant than political disputes.

Borissov reiterated that the coalition backing the current government is based on compromise and emphasized that its main objective is eurozone entry. He dismissed criticism of the government’s performance in its first 100 days, stating that GERB, unlike previous administrations, is focused on concrete results. Regarding support from the DPS-New Beginning group, Borissov said their stance was constructive as they were not seeking to join the government but only support specific policies.

The situation around the F-16 also drew attention due to its absence from the upcoming military parade on May 6, which marks the Day of Bravery and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army. President Radev, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and senior military officials will participate in a range of ceremonial events, including the blessing of battle flags at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and a large-scale parade at Prince Alexander I Square.

Over 700 personnel from various military branches, including the National Guard, Land Forces, Navy, Air Force, and military academies, will take part in the parade. It will feature military music bands, ceremonial flag bearers, and a flyover by a Mi-17 helicopter carrying the national flag, accompanied by two Cougar helicopters. Artillery salutes will mark the national anthem.

Additional celebrations include a changing of the guard ceremony at the presidential building, a fireworks display on May 5, and free admission to the National Museum of Military History on May 6. The public will also have the opportunity to attend a concert and a photo exhibition showcasing the Bulgarian Army through the work of military reporters.

In preparation for the parade, low-altitude Air Force helicopter flights will occur over central Sofia between May 4 and 6. Authorities have urged citizens not to use drones during designated hours to ensure safety.