World » RUSSIA | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 13:15
Bulgaria: 600 North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

South Korea's intelligence agency has reported that approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have died while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine, with over 4,000 others reportedly injured. This assessment was shared with lawmakers during a closed-door session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee on Wednesday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Troop Deployment and Casualties

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) provided lawmakers with details indicating that roughly 15,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to Russia in two phases. The total number of casualties among these troops is estimated at around 4,700, including the 600 killed in action. The NIS also noted that fighting had decreased since April, particularly after Russian forces regained control of much of the Kursk border region.

Military and Technological Exchange

In return for its support, North Korea is believed to have received various military and technological assets from Russia. These include a launch site for reconnaissance satellites, drones, electronic warfare systems, and SA-22 surface-to-air missiles. The two countries are reportedly discussing further collaboration aimed at modernizing North Korea’s industries across various sectors, including aviation, energy, and tourism. Additionally, around 15,000 North Korean workers have been sent to Russia as part of this cooperation.

Confirmation of North Korean Involvement

This report comes two days after North Korea officially acknowledged that it had sent troops to support Russia's efforts in Ukraine. North Korea's state news agency KCNA described the mission as a "sacred" one, aimed at strengthening ties with Moscow. According to the North Korean military, their soldiers played a key role in helping Russian forces "completely liberate" the Kursk border region, following an order from leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude towards North Korea, praising Kim Jong Un and the North Korean soldiers for their "heroism, excellent training, and dedication" in the conflict.

