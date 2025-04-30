Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Pushes for Extradition of Refugees Not Meeting Criteria

The pro-Russian Bulgarian political party, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), has announced plans to propose urgent legislative changes aimed at the immediate extradition of refugees who do not meet the official criteria to be classified as such. Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the party, made this statement on behalf of his parliamentary group, calling for the return of refugees from Syria. He also extended this proposal to include what he referred to as the "Ukrainian tourists."

Concerns Over Illegal Immigration

Kostadinov expressed concerns about the increasing number of illegal migrants in Sofia, particularly following Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Area. He highlighted official data showing that there are currently 28,000 refugees from Syria and 54,000 Ukrainians in Bulgaria, bringing the total number of refugees and migrants to over 100,000. This influx, according to Kostadinov, has led to significant challenges for the country.

Labor Market and Employer Responsibility

In addition to his stance on immigration, Kostadinov called for legislative changes regarding Bulgaria's open labor market. He urged employers to recognize their responsibility to pay workers fairly, stating that those who wish to hire workers must be willing to offer appropriate wages.