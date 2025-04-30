12-Year-Old Boy with Two Broken Arms Thrown from Bridge in Lukovit, Suspect Detained for Assault

A 12-year-old boy from Lukovit has been hospitalized with two broken arms and head injuries after reportedly being assaulted and thrown from a bridge. The child was allegedly attacked by a 46-year-old local man after he and other children rang the man’s doorbell as a prank and took some "janki" — small firecrackers or noisemakers. The incident took place on Sunday and triggered strong public reaction.

According to the victim’s father, the man pursued a group of children for over a kilometer through Lukovit’s park. He eventually caught the boy, assaulted him, and threw him off a bridge. The father later found his son injured, unconscious, and covered in blood. “He was all bruised, his eyes, his hands… If he had fallen deeper into the water, he could have drowned,” said the father, Gennady.

Initially, the alleged attacker was held for 24 hours and then released, which sparked public unrest and ethnic tension in the town. Local residents expressed frustration that there was no immediate update from the prosecutor's office about extending the man’s detention. Eventually, the Lovech District Prosecutor’s Office announced that the man had been charged and detained for an additional 72 hours, with a request for permanent custody to follow. He is also prohibited from leaving the country.

Lukovit Mayor Ivan Grancharov described the act as “serious and brutal,” emphasizing that the public expects the judicial system to respond firmly. He suggested that earlier intervention by prosecutors could have prevented the unrest.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed it had taken all necessary steps and indicated the case now falls under the jurisdiction of the District Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, local community members urged for transparency and accountability, calling on prosecutors not to downplay the case. “We all live under one sky. Bulgaria must be equal for everyone,” said Georgi Markov.

The injured child is currently being treated at a hospital in Pleven. While his life is not in danger, a forensic medical examination has been ordered to assess the extent of his injuries. A technical review of surveillance footage from the area where the incident occurred is also expected.