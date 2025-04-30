Sofia Police Crack Down on Reckless Electric Scooter Riders

Crime | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Sofia Police Crack Down on Reckless Electric Scooter Riders

The Sofia Police has launched a targeted operation against drivers of electric scooters and electric motorbikes who engage in reckless behavior in the city's central areas, BNR reports.

As part of the operation, authorities identified two underage individuals - aged 15 and 16 - who were riding electric vehicles without presenting the necessary documentation. The minors were part of a group observed operating electric vehicles in busy central locations, including areas with tram traffic.

According to Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), officers observed the group around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Vitosha Boulevard and Alabin Street. After witnessing risky driving, the police stopped the individuals for inspection.

Nikolov noted that the operation is being carried out in response to a directive from the Minister of Interior and includes the use of unmarked civilian vehicles driven by plainclothes officers. These officers report violations to regular patrols and specialized police units, who then take action.

The enforcement campaign has been ongoing for several days and is expected to continue indefinitely. Nikolov emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and preventive efforts to curb dangerous behavior involving electric vehicles in Sofia.

