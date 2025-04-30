Sanctions Likely for Mobile Operators After Network Outages in Bulgaria

The recent service disruptions in the networks of mobile operators A1 and Vivacom have been deemed significant in their impact, with potential sanctions looming for both companies. Ivan Dimitrov, Chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC), explained in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that although the causes were different, both incidents were considered serious. In one case, the outage was linked to a planned software update, while the other involved a technical failure in modules managing 2G and 3G traffic. A meeting with all three national telecoms was scheduled for today at the CRC.

Dimitrov emphasized that although there was no neglect, both situations involved unforeseen circumstances. He stressed the importance of having better response models in place and noted that the CRC had ordered an independent audit of both affected telecoms. The likelihood of sanctions is real, he said, but the exact type and size will be determined after a full review. At a minimum, he acknowledged that consumer rights were breached.

The CRC has reviewed the general terms and conditions of the operators and will soon release information for public consultation. Dimitrov also highlighted the obligation to improve coverage in less populated and remote areas, pointing out that proper service must be ensured even in villages with as few as a hundred residents. Despite the incidents, he said the three telecom networks remain technologically sound at a national level.

Meanwhile, Bogomil Nikolov from the Active Users Association criticized one operator’s public offer of compensation, calling it a PR move unlikely to result in real benefits. He also condemned the suggestion that users turn to internet-based alternatives as “unworthy.” According to him, the disruptions were preventable and likely due to internal company issues. Nikolov expressed concern over the apparent lack of competition in the mobile services market, pointing out how providers often raise prices, suffer outages, and receive state support simultaneously. He suggested that real change would come only if 15–20% of users switched providers following such failures.

Consumer rights expert Gabriela Rumenova added that users must be aware of their rights and act accordingly. Speaking on BNT, she explained that although one operator responded quickly with compensation offers - such as free minutes and data - users must actively apply for these benefits. She pointed out that both companies are required to inform customers in advance if there is a known risk of service interruption, which did not happen in this case.

Rumenova urged consumers to file formal complaints whenever their rights are violated and noted that those who have suffered losses could seek compensation in court. However, it would be up to the court to determine the appropriate amounts. She also stressed the importance of prompt and transparent communication during service disruptions, something she said was lacking in the recent incidents.