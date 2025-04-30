BG-Alert System Under Scrutiny: Authorities Given 10-Day Deadline to Ensure Functionality

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 10:27
Bulgaria: BG-Alert System Under Scrutiny: Authorities Given 10-Day Deadline to Ensure Functionality

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has issued a firm ultimatum, giving ministries and agencies 10 days to ensure the BG-Alert system is fully operational. “Ten days, colleagues—after that, there is no forgiveness,” Zhelyazkov said during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, as reported by BGNES.

He criticized the repeated failure of public systems to function in critical moments, despite being developed with taxpayer money. Zhelyazkov tasked the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Electronic Governance, Ministry of Energy, and Ministry of Agriculture—alongside the National Agency for Municipal and Regional Development, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), and the Agency for Combating Hailstorms—with drafting a comprehensive plan. If necessary, they are to propose amendments to the BG-Alert regulation to ensure its effective deployment.

Zhelyazkov stressed the need for integrated governance and information sharing, warning that departmental isolation is unacceptable. He rejected excuses related to a lack of personnel training, emphasizing that no institution should withhold data when lives may be at stake. He directly addressed Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov of the Fire Safety Directorate, instructing him to inform Interior Minister Daniel Mitov of the urgent timeline.

Prosecutor General Orders Review of BG-Alert System

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov has separately requested an immediate inspection into the condition and readiness of the BG-Alert system. In letters sent to Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and Chief Commissioner Dzhartov, Sarafov cited the growing public concern following a series of disasters—such as floods, heatwaves, fires, and storms—that have caused both fatalities and extensive damage to national infrastructure, agriculture, and private property.

The prosecutor’s office emphasized the urgency in the wake of recent seismic activity in Turkey's Marmara region, which has been felt in parts of Bulgaria. These developments have heightened fears over the country’s emergency preparedness and the effectiveness of warning systems like BG-Alert.

Sarafov tasked the Inspectorate with assessing coordination among state and local authorities, the quality of communication, and the effectiveness of risk information-sharing protocols. He requested a full report on the inspection results, including any violations found, corrective measures taken, and recommendations for improving the system’s ability to alert the public in times of disaster. Where applicable, criminal responsibility will be sought for those found to have compromised public safety.

