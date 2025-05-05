Prof. Kantardzhiev: Rats in Sofia’s Sewers Pose Health Risk as Reservoirs for Ticks

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev warned that Sofia's sewer system should be cleared of rats, as they serve as a reservoir for ticks that can spread diseases. Speaking on Nova TV, he emphasized the need for deratization efforts in the capital’s drainage infrastructure, suggesting that otherwise, authorities might have to rely on floods to flush the rodents out.

Since the start of the year, Bulgaria has recorded 12,000 cases of chickenpox, which Kantardzhiev described as a high figure. He called for a serious discussion on whether vaccination against chickenpox should become mandatory. He pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of chickenpox cases significantly declined, underscoring the effectiveness of face masks in limiting the spread of certain infections.

Regarding the meningococcal vaccine, Prof. Kantardzhiev noted that it is not mandatory in Bulgaria due to the low incidence rate—only up to 0.6 cases per 100,000 people annually. The World Health Organization recommends the vaccine only for countries with rates of 10 or more per 100,000. As such, it will remain on the list of recommended, rather than compulsory, immunizations.

He further highlighted that dogs, like rats, are also hosts for ticks, particularly those that transmit Marseilles fever. He reiterated the importance of individual precautionary measures, advising that anyone who removes a tick should take a single dose of antibiotics as a preventive step. According to him, 18% of ticks in Bulgaria carry Lyme disease.