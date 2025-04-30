Spain and Portugal Reel from Massive Power Outage as Fatalities Confirmed

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Spain and Portugal Reel from Massive Power Outage as Fatalities Confirmed

At least five people have died as a result of a large-scale power outage that affected the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, according to reports from international media. Millions of residents across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France were left without electricity, and authorities are still working to determine the cause of the disruption.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed several fatalities potentially linked to the blackout. In Madrid's Carabanchel district, one individual died in a fire reportedly caused by a candle. In the Galician town of Taboadela, a couple and their son were found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. According to The Times, investigators are examining whether the deaths were caused by a faulty generator or another fuel-burning device. Additionally, a woman in the Spanish capital also lost her life in a separate candle-related fire.

The outage led to widespread chaos. Reports from Euronews described scenes of families relying on candlelight in their homes, suspended metro services that trapped thousands underground, shuttered businesses, and communication breakdowns, as people were unable to use mobile phones or make electronic payments.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a state of emergency on Monday evening in several regions of Spain. While the measure has since been lifted in most areas, it remains in effect in the Valencia region at the request of local authorities. Sanchez ruled out terrorism as a possible cause and described the incident as “unthinkable” for a country in southern Europe. He also promised a full investigation into the power failure.

In Portugal, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said an inquiry is also underway and added that there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack. While atmospheric conditions and cyber threats have been dismissed as causes, speculation remains that solar panel systems might have played a role, although no official conclusions have been drawn.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: blackout, Spain, Portugal

Related Articles:

Power Restored in Spain and Portugal After Unprecedented Blackout

Power supply is nearly fully restored in Spain and Portugal after a widespread and unusual blackout that disrupted the Iberian Peninsula for almost 20 hours

World » EU | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 10:44

Widespread Blackout! Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra were left without electricity today following a major power outage

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 15:43

Deadly Coal Mine Blast in Spain: Five Killed, Four Injured in Asturias

Five people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Spain on Monday

World » EU | March 31, 2025, Monday // 18:06

Missing Bulgarian Girl Gabriela Found in Abandoned House in Spain

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl, Gabriela, who had been reported missing in Spain

Society » Incidents | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:54

13-Year-Old Bulgarian Girl Disappears in Spain, Investigation Underway

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl has gone missing in Spain, with authorities and local media reporting her disappearance in the city of Palencia

Society | February 3, 2025, Monday // 13:40

Missing Bulgarian Found Safe After Devastating Valencia Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him

Society » Environment | November 4, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Friedrich Merz to Become Germany’s New Chancellor After SPD Backs Coalition Deal

Friedrich Merz is poised to become Germany's next chancellor following the approval of a coalition agreement between his CDU/CSU bloc

World » EU | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

Strasbourg Court Demands Action from Bulgaria After 'Zaharna Fabrika' Evictions

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has instructed Bulgarian authorities to provide suitable alternative housing for the fourteen individuals affected by the demolition

World » EU | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Power Restored in Spain and Portugal After Unprecedented Blackout

Power supply is nearly fully restored in Spain and Portugal after a widespread and unusual blackout that disrupted the Iberian Peninsula for almost 20 hours

World » EU | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 10:44

Widespread Blackout! Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra were left without electricity today following a major power outage

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 15:43

European Council President Praised Bulgaria for Advancements Toward Eurozone and Schengen Integration

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Bulgaria's substantial progress in meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 09:29

ECB Forecasts Significant Slowdown in Eurozone Wage Growth for 2025

According to data from the European Central Bank (ECB), wage growth in the eurozone is anticipated to decelerate substantially this year

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 08:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria