Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Strategic Partnership in Defense and Energy

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 29, reaffirming the United States as a key strategic partner and NATO ally. Georgiev emphasized that the two countries will continue to work together to achieve shared goals in the areas of energy security, defense capabilities, and investment. The conversation followed a recent in-person meeting between the two during the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, where they agreed to maintain regular dialogue.

During the call, Georgiev and Rubio discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on defense and nuclear energy. Minister Georgiev underscored Bulgaria’s appreciation for the U.S. role in the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. He highlighted several ongoing defense initiatives, including the procurement of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and collaborative efforts to acquire new Stryker armored vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

The two officials also addressed the strategic significance of Bulgaria’s agreement with the American company Westinghouse for the diversification of nuclear fuel supplies for the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Georgiev noted the agreement's critical role in enhancing Bulgaria’s energy security and reducing reliance on single-source suppliers.

Concluding the conversation, Secretary Rubio welcomed the growing bilateral ties and expressed the United States’ readiness to deepen cooperation with Bulgaria further, particularly in the areas discussed.

