UK and US Conduct Joint Airstrike on Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen

World | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12
Bulgaria: UK and US Conduct Joint Airstrike on Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) joined the United States in a coordinated airstrike on a Houthi military facility in Yemen, aimed at curbing the group's capacity to launch attacks on international maritime routes. The strike, conducted on April 29, 2025, targeted a site used to produce drones employed by the Houthis in assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the mission was consistent with longstanding British policy and a response to the Houthi campaign that began in November 2023. This campaign has posed a persistent threat to global shipping and led to the deaths of innocent merchant sailors. The UK deployed RAF Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by Voyager air-to-air refuelling tankers, to carry out the precision operation using Paveway IV guided bombs.

The target site—a complex of buildings located roughly 15 miles south of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa—was identified through detailed intelligence as a Houthi drone manufacturing facility. The UK Ministry of Defence noted that extensive planning went into the operation to minimize the risk to civilians and avoid damage to non-military structures. The strike was deliberately conducted after dark to further reduce the likelihood of civilian presence. All RAF aircraft returned safely from the mission.

In a social media update, the Ministry of Defence stated that the operation aimed to "defend freedom of navigation, strengthen regional stability, protect UK economic security, and reduce the Houthis' capacity to launch further attacks."

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed that since March 15, it has carried out more than 800 airstrikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to restore safe passage in critical waterways and to reinforce American deterrence. CENTCOM reported significant results, with ballistic missile attacks by the Houthis decreasing by 69% and drone strikes by 55%.

However, CENTCOM emphasized its policy of operational secrecy and confirmed that it would not release details regarding current or upcoming missions. A spokesperson stated that while the U.S. remains careful and measured in its approach, it will continue to withhold specifics for security reasons.

The escalation of Houthi attacks on commercial shipping followed the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Initially, the group declared its intent to target only vessels linked to Israel, but it has since struck ships connected to various countries. The Houthis have held control over Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014.

