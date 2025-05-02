Trump: 'Putin Respects Me' - Mixed Signals on Ukraine Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump has made mixed statements regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war in Ukraine, indicating that he believes Putin may want to end the conflict, while also expressing skepticism about the Kremlin’s motives. In an interview with ABC News, Trump avoided saying whether he trusts Putin but said the Russian leader “would like to stop the war.”

Trump said that had he not won the U.S. election, Putin might have succeeded in taking over all of Ukraine. “If it weren't for me, I think he'd want to take over the whole country,” he stated. He added that because of his leadership, Putin is unlikely to attempt a full occupation and may instead be willing to halt the fighting. “He respects me,” Trump claimed, adding, “I do believe that he's willing to stop the fighting.”

However, Trump also voiced doubts, referencing a recent Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities and questioning Putin’s sincerity in peace talks. On his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that Putin might be misleading him. “It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along,” he posted. Asked about this during the ABC interview, Trump said, “It’s possible. He could be tapping me along a little bit.”

Trump emphasized that he does not trust many people and skirted the question about trusting Putin directly, telling the interviewer, “I don't trust you. I don't trust a lot of people.” Still, he reiterated that Putin may seek peace and that he, as president, is a deterrent to Russian ambitions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, rejected Putin’s recent call for a temporary ceasefire. The Kremlin proposed a truce from May 8 to 11 to mark Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Kellogg dismissed the idea as “absurd,” stating that the U.S. is pushing for a more substantial, long-term ceasefire covering land, sea, air, and infrastructure for at least 30 days, with the option to extend.

Kellogg asserted that the U.S. is in a strong position with Ukrainian partners and that responsibility for further progress now lies with Moscow. He noted that the U.S. side is ready and waiting for the Russians to respond meaningfully to proposals. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Defence Intelligence also criticized the Kremlin’s limited truce, warning it could be a maneuver to reduce Ukrainian strikes while preserving Russian positions on the battlefield.

Trump’s interview, marking his first 100 days back in office, reflected his increasingly complex stance on Russia. Despite initiating peace talks and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 in Rome, Trump appears frustrated with what he perceives as Moscow’s reluctance to genuinely negotiate. U.S. officials indicated that the coming days would be critical in deciding Washington’s continued role in brokering peace.

Reports from the front lines suggest that Russian forces have intensified their attacks in recent weeks, including in the Sumy region. During an earlier Russian-announced Easter ceasefire in April, Ukraine accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations, casting further doubt on the credibility of Kremlin truce proposals.