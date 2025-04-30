Weather Warning in Bulgaria: Subzero Lows Followed by Warmer Daytime Temps

Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor
Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia
On Wednesday, April 30, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Morning temperatures will be unusually low for the season, with frost expected in some plains and valleys. Minimum temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to see around 2°C. Due to the cold start to the day, a yellow weather warning has been issued for 17 regions across the country.
As the day progresses, temperatures will rise, with daytime highs reaching between 20°C and 25°C. The Black Sea coast will remain cooler, with maximum temperatures around 14°C, and Sofia will see highs around 20°C.
In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind is expected along the ridges. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 12°C, and at 2000 meters, around 4°C.
The Black Sea coast will also enjoy mostly sunny conditions, with light to moderate winds from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C. Sea surface temperatures will remain between 12°C and 13°C, and wave heights are expected to be between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale.
Across the Balkan Peninsula, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with regional temperatures varying from 15°C to 27°C.
The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has repealed legislative changes made two years ago that permitted the installation of photovoltaic (solar) systems on arable agricultural land
On Tuesday, April 29, Bulgaria will experience a chilly morning followed by a sunny and mild day
The heavy rains in the Vratsa region yesterday caused severe flooding in Hayredin villag
On April 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly to northeasterly wind
Saturday: The day will start with mostly sunny conditions, but thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon
Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase