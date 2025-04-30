Weather Warning in Bulgaria: Subzero Lows Followed by Warmer Daytime Temps

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Weather Warning in Bulgaria: Subzero Lows Followed by Warmer Daytime Temps Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, April 30, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Morning temperatures will be unusually low for the season, with frost expected in some plains and valleys. Minimum temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to see around 2°C. Due to the cold start to the day, a yellow weather warning has been issued for 17 regions across the country.

As the day progresses, temperatures will rise, with daytime highs reaching between 20°C and 25°C. The Black Sea coast will remain cooler, with maximum temperatures around 14°C, and Sofia will see highs around 20°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind is expected along the ridges. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 12°C, and at 2000 meters, around 4°C.

The Black Sea coast will also enjoy mostly sunny conditions, with light to moderate winds from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C. Sea surface temperatures will remain between 12°C and 13°C, and wave heights are expected to be between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with regional temperatures varying from 15°C to 27°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor

Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia

Business » Energy | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Strategic Partnership in Defense and Energy

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 29

Politics » Diplomacy | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14

Photovoltaic Installations Banned on Bulgaria’s Arable Land Following Court Ruling

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has repealed legislative changes made two years ago that permitted the installation of photovoltaic (solar) systems on arable agricultural land

Society » Environment | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35

Radev to Skopje: Stop Blaming Bulgaria, Deliver on EU Reforms

President Rumen Radev has urged North Macedonia to stop blaming Bulgaria for delays in its path toward EU membership

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:13

Bulgaria Assesses Minimal Direct Impact from U.S. Tariffs, Warns of Broader EU Risks

Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov stated during parliamentary oversight that the recently imposed U.S. export tariffs are unlikely to have a substantial direct effect on Bulgaria’s economy

Business | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 16:33

Bulgaria Shrinks Again: Births Drop, Deaths Rise

At the end of 2024, Bulgaria's population stands at 6,437,360 people

Society | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 16:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Photovoltaic Installations Banned on Bulgaria’s Arable Land Following Court Ruling

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has repealed legislative changes made two years ago that permitted the installation of photovoltaic (solar) systems on arable agricultural land

Society » Environment | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35

Bulgaria's April 29 Weather: Frosty Morning, Sunny Afternoon Ahead

On Tuesday, April 29, Bulgaria will experience a chilly morning followed by a sunny and mild day

Society » Environment | April 28, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Torrential Rains Lead to Widespread Destruction in Bulgaria's Montana and Vratsa Regions

The heavy rains in the Vratsa region yesterday caused severe flooding in Hayredin villag

Society » Environment | April 28, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria's Weather on April 28: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures

On April 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly to northeasterly wind

Society » Environment | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 19:56

Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday: The day will start with mostly sunny conditions, but thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 25, 2025, Friday // 17:00

April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria