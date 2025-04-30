Weather Warning in Bulgaria: Subzero Lows Followed by Warmer Daytime Temps

On Wednesday, April 30, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Morning temperatures will be unusually low for the season, with frost expected in some plains and valleys. Minimum temperatures will range from -1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to see around 2°C. Due to the cold start to the day, a yellow weather warning has been issued for 17 regions across the country.

As the day progresses, temperatures will rise, with daytime highs reaching between 20°C and 25°C. The Black Sea coast will remain cooler, with maximum temperatures around 14°C, and Sofia will see highs around 20°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind is expected along the ridges. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 12°C, and at 2000 meters, around 4°C.

The Black Sea coast will also enjoy mostly sunny conditions, with light to moderate winds from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 13°C to 15°C. Sea surface temperatures will remain between 12°C and 13°C, and wave heights are expected to be between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with regional temperatures varying from 15°C to 27°C.