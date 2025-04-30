Radev to Skopje: Stop Blaming Bulgaria, Deliver on EU Reforms

President Rumen Radev has urged North Macedonia to stop blaming Bulgaria for delays in its path toward EU membership. Speaking in Warsaw during the Three Seas Initiative summit, he stated that such claims are false and mask internal issues in Skopje.

Radev stressed that Bulgaria continues to support transport connectivity with North Macedonia and is not an obstacle to its European integration. He emphasized that the responsibility lies with North Macedonia to implement necessary reforms and constitutional changes already agreed upon by all 27 EU member states.

He called on the leadership in Skopje to demonstrate political maturity and fulfill its commitments in order to unlock the next phase of EU accession talks. According to Radev, Bulgaria is ready to assist, but expects reciprocal efforts from its neighbor.

The Bulgarian president also commented on broader regional issues, expressing hope for progress in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine. He noted that the EU must work toward a comprehensive vision for peace rather than prolonging conflict.

Radev concluded by highlighting that while military security is a priority, the EU must also invest in connectivity and economic competitiveness. In his view, a resilient and socially stable European Union is key to tackling future challenges and maintaining long-term security.