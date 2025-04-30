Radev to Skopje: Stop Blaming Bulgaria, Deliver on EU Reforms

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:13
Bulgaria: Radev to Skopje: Stop Blaming Bulgaria, Deliver on EU Reforms

President Rumen Radev has urged North Macedonia to stop blaming Bulgaria for delays in its path toward EU membership. Speaking in Warsaw during the Three Seas Initiative summit, he stated that such claims are false and mask internal issues in Skopje.

Radev stressed that Bulgaria continues to support transport connectivity with North Macedonia and is not an obstacle to its European integration. He emphasized that the responsibility lies with North Macedonia to implement necessary reforms and constitutional changes already agreed upon by all 27 EU member states.

He called on the leadership in Skopje to demonstrate political maturity and fulfill its commitments in order to unlock the next phase of EU accession talks. According to Radev, Bulgaria is ready to assist, but expects reciprocal efforts from its neighbor.

The Bulgarian president also commented on broader regional issues, expressing hope for progress in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine. He noted that the EU must work toward a comprehensive vision for peace rather than prolonging conflict.

Radev concluded by highlighting that while military security is a priority, the EU must also invest in connectivity and economic competitiveness. In his view, a resilient and socially stable European Union is key to tackling future challenges and maintaining long-term security.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, macedonia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Marks May 6 with Military Parades and Festivities Honoring Saint George and the Army

On May 6, Bulgaria commemorates one of its most significant national holidays – the Day of Saint George the Victorious, also known as Gergyovden, and the official Day of the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 08:00

Shops in Bulgaria Must Display Prices in Euros and Leva Starting This Summer

Starting in July, all retailers in Bulgaria will be required to display prices in both leva and euros

Business | May 5, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reports 64 Workplace Fatalities in 2024; Safety Remains Priority

Employers in Bulgaria are legally required to implement all necessary measures to prevent and minimize workplace accidents, general illnesses

Society | May 5, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Leading British Tour Operator Cancels All Holidays in Bulgaria

Balkan Holidays UK, a major British tour operator specializing in holidays to Bulgaria, has halted all its operations effective April 24, 2025

Business » Tourism | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Wages to Rise 9.3% in 2025, Slowing Thereafter with Productivity Gains

Wage growth in Bulgaria is projected at 9.3 percent for 2025, driven by stronger economic activity, a 15.4 percent rise in the minimum wage since January

Business | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

World Bank Cuts Bulgaria’s 2025 GDP Growth Forecast to 1.6%

The World Bank has revised down its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth in 2025, citing a broader global economic slowdown

Business » Finance | May 4, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's New F-16 Jet Grounded Over System Failure as Leaders Clash Over Responsibility

A deviation in the operation of a system on the F-16 Block 70 fighter has been identified during the aircraft acceptance process, according to the Bulgarian Air Force Commander

Politics » Defense | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 19:15

F-16 Turbulence in Bulgaria: President Demands Funding, Borissov Calls for Dismissals

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called on the government to allocate the necessary funds to ensure the F-16 fighter jets remain operational

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Pushes for Extradition of Refugees Not Meeting Criteria

The pro-Russian Bulgarian political party, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), has announced plans to propose urgent legislative changes aimed at the immediate extradition of refugees who do not meet the official criteria

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11

BG-Alert System Under Scrutiny: Authorities Given 10-Day Deadline to Ensure Functionality

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has issued a firm ultimatum, giving ministries and agencies 10 days to ensure the BG-Alert system is fully operational.

Politics | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 10:27

Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Strategic Partnership in Defense and Energy

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 29

Politics » Diplomacy | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 09:14

Bulgaria's President at the Three Seas Summit: Crises Highlight Urgent Need for Regional Connectivity

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is taking part in the 10th edition of the Three Seas Initiative Summit

Politics | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 13:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria