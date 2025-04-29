Bulgaria Shrinks Again: Births Drop, Deaths Rise

At the end of 2024, Bulgaria's population stands at 6,437,360 people, marking a decrease of 8,121 individuals, or 0.13%, compared to the previous year. During the year, 53,727 children were registered, of which 53,428 were live births, representing 99.4% of the total. However, the number of live births declined by 6.6% year-on-year. Deaths amounted to 100,736, a slight reduction of 0.3% from 2023, though premature mortality continues to rise and remains significantly above the EU average.

Six cities in the country have populations exceeding 100,000, with Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas experiencing growth, while Stara Zagora and Ruse are seeing declines. Sofia now has a population of 1,205,548, up from 1,196,806 at the end of 2023, according to the National Statistical Institute’s data on demographic trends for 2024.

As of the end of 2024, the population aged 65 and over is 1,544,245, or 24% of the total population, slightly up from 23.8% the previous year. Children under 15 years old make up 14%, totaling 901,843, a minor decrease from 14.1% in 2023. The working-age population (aged 15–64) remains stable at 58.5%, totaling 3.765 million people.

Population growth was observed in six districts, with the largest increases in Kardzhali (2%) and Burgas (1.2%). The most significant declines were in Vidin and Smolyan, each losing 1.7% of their populations. Vidin remains the smallest district, home to 70,542 people or 1.1% of the national total, while Sofia (capital) is the largest, with 1,295,931 people, or 20.1%. Four districts have populations exceeding 300,000: Sofia (capital), Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas.

A small portion of the population—4.4%—lives in 81 municipalities with fewer than 6,000 residents. Meanwhile, 41.1% reside in the eight largest municipalities, each with over 100,000 people. Sofia Municipality is the largest (1,295,931 residents), followed by Plovdiv (329,489) and Varna (327,424). The smallest municipality is Treklyano, with a population of just 522.

In 2024, the total fertility rate fell to 8.3‰ from 8.9‰ in 2023, indicating fewer live births per 1,000 residents. The number of boys born (27,377) outpaced girls (26,051), with 952 girls born for every 1,000 boys. Regionally, Sliven had the highest birth rate at 12.5‰, followed by Yambol at 10.0‰. Smolyan and Pernik recorded the lowest birth rates, at 5.2‰ and 6.1‰ respectively.

Total deaths in 2024 amounted to 100,736, with a mortality rate of 15.6‰. Male mortality was higher at 16.8‰ compared to 14.6‰ for females, with 1,064 men dying per 1,000 women. Death rates were significantly higher in rural areas (20.7‰) than in urban centers (13.8‰). Vidin, Montana, and Kyustendil districts recorded the highest mortality rates—24.3‰, 21.5‰, and 21.3‰ respectively. The lowest was in Sofia (capital), at 11.3‰.