Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor

Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia. He confirmed that the country has already secured an approved site and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project, and is currently working on financing options and coordination with the European Commission.

Minister Stankov also revealed that he recently had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright about potential investment opportunities for the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. He emphasized that Bulgaria must maximize its involvement in projects like the construction of Units Seven and Eight at Kozloduy, advocating for the participation of Bulgarian companies in the development.

The Minister praised the signing of several memorandums that would allow Bulgarian companies to engage in what he described as one of the largest projects of this decade, if not longer. He noted that the construction of the new units will also create opportunities for the return of Bulgarian experts with international experience.

Stankov stated that, at peak construction times, around 10,000 workers will be involved in the project.