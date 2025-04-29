North Macedonia Accuses Bulgaria of Avoiding Talks on Key Railway Project

Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor
Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia
The Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, Aleksandar Nikoloski, expressed frustration over the lack of response from Bulgaria regarding the construction of a railway line. According to Nikoloski, North Macedonia has sent over 15 letters to Bulgaria, but has received no reply. He criticized Bulgaria for avoiding meetings, suggesting that this reluctance reflects negatively on the project’s future. "It is fair to meet and let us know. The fact that they are avoiding meeting with us speaks volumes about the fate of the project. Deeds are on our side, words are on theirs," Nikoloski said in an interview on MRT 1.
Nikoloski also confirmed that North Macedonia had received a draft agreement for joint construction from Bulgaria. The government quickly reviewed the draft, setting up a working body with transport and finance ministers, along with the railway director, to discuss it. However, Nikoloski noted that the agreement contains controversial points that require further discussion with Bulgaria.
One significant issue raised by Nikoloski is Bulgaria’s decision not to restore the railway lines from Sofia to Pernik, nor the stretch from Pernik to Gyueshevo, which is supposed to be part of the second phase of the project. North Macedonia is reluctant to invest in a line that ultimately ends in a tunnel. The Sofia-Skopje railway is part of European Transport Corridor No. 8, which aims to link the Black Sea with the Adriatic Sea.
