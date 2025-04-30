Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Advances After Tiebreak Thriller in Madrid
Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after securing a straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley
The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network. The company stated that efforts are underway to restore services as quickly as possible.
The issue, which started earlier today, caused disruptions in mobile connectivity for nearly an hour, as reported by BNR. The operator assured that they are actively working to resolve the problem and restore normal service.
This incident follows a similar issue just four days ago when Vivacom customers were left without voice services and internet access. At that time, Kiril Dobrev, the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Transport and Communications, requested a formal report from the Commission for the Regulation of Communications. The report is expected to address the Vivacom outage and discuss additional measures for improving response mechanisms to failures in critical communications infrastructure in Bulgaria.
A1’s statement on their website indicated that the disruptions affected both outgoing and incoming calls, as well as SMS messages in various parts of the country. The operator reassured customers that efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly, with hopes for a return to normal network operations soon. A1 has apologized for any inconvenience caused.
As already mentioned, Vivacom users also experienced similar problems with calls and weak internet service, highlighting ongoing concerns over network reliability among mobile operators in Bulgaria.
A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale
A woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with pepper spray and an electroshock device, and subsequently set on fire inside a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident at the amusement park in Yambol
A serious traffic accident in the Bulgarian town of Harmanli has left a 13-year-old child in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter.
A series of powerful earthquakes shook western Turkey on April 23, causing panic among residents but resulting in no fatalities or serious damage
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck western Turkey at approximately 12:50
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase