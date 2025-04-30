Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network. The company stated that efforts are underway to restore services as quickly as possible.

The issue, which started earlier today, caused disruptions in mobile connectivity for nearly an hour, as reported by BNR. The operator assured that they are actively working to resolve the problem and restore normal service.

This incident follows a similar issue just four days ago when Vivacom customers were left without voice services and internet access. At that time, Kiril Dobrev, the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Transport and Communications, requested a formal report from the Commission for the Regulation of Communications. The report is expected to address the Vivacom outage and discuss additional measures for improving response mechanisms to failures in critical communications infrastructure in Bulgaria.

A1’s statement on their website indicated that the disruptions affected both outgoing and incoming calls, as well as SMS messages in various parts of the country. The operator reassured customers that efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly, with hopes for a return to normal network operations soon. A1 has apologized for any inconvenience caused.

As already mentioned, Vivacom users also experienced similar problems with calls and weak internet service, highlighting ongoing concerns over network reliability among mobile operators in Bulgaria.