Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Technical Issues Disrupt Calls and Texts Across Bulgaria

The Bulgarian mobile operator A1 has confirmed that it is experiencing technical difficulties affecting both calls and text messages across its network. The company stated that efforts are underway to restore services as quickly as possible.

The issue, which started earlier today, caused disruptions in mobile connectivity for nearly an hour, as reported by BNR. The operator assured that they are actively working to resolve the problem and restore normal service.

This incident follows a similar issue just four days ago when Vivacom customers were left without voice services and internet access. At that time, Kiril Dobrev, the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Transport and Communications, requested a formal report from the Commission for the Regulation of Communications. The report is expected to address the Vivacom outage and discuss additional measures for improving response mechanisms to failures in critical communications infrastructure in Bulgaria.

A1’s statement on their website indicated that the disruptions affected both outgoing and incoming calls, as well as SMS messages in various parts of the country. The operator reassured customers that efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly, with hopes for a return to normal network operations soon. A1 has apologized for any inconvenience caused.

As already mentioned, Vivacom users also experienced similar problems with calls and weak internet service, highlighting ongoing concerns over network reliability among mobile operators in Bulgaria.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mobile, operator, Bulgarian, A1

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Advances After Tiebreak Thriller in Madrid

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters after securing a straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley

Sports | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:56

Strasbourg Court Demands Action from Bulgaria After 'Zaharna Fabrika' Evictions

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has instructed Bulgarian authorities to provide suitable alternative housing for the fourteen individuals affected by the demolition

World » EU | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria Allocates 2.2 Million Leva for Preservation of Key Archaeological Sites

The Bulgarian government has allocated 2.2 million leva for archaeological research and conservation of historical sites, as part of the state budget implementation for 2025

Society » Archaeology | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:35

Bulgaria: Public Discontent Grows with "Zhelyazkov" Government After 100 Days

As the "Zhelyazkov" government marks its 100-day milestone, public opinion has soured, with 66% of Bulgarians expressing dissatisfaction

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 14:03

Bulgaria's Education Minister Clarifies: New School Course to Teach Values, Not Religion

Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev emphasized that the country's education system is and will remain secular,

Society » Education | April 25, 2025, Friday // 09:35

Israel Finally Admits Responsibility for Death of Bulgarian UN Worker in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have acknowledged that an Israeli tank shell was responsible for the death of Marin Marinov, a Bulgarian citizen and UN employee

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Series of Earthquakes Recorded Near Nessebar, Bulgaria

A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

Society » Incidents | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Bulgarian Hospital Horror: Woman Seriously Burned in Targeted Attack Involving Pepper Spray and Electroshock

A woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with pepper spray and an electroshock device, and subsequently set on fire inside a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Botevgrad

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 11:47

Two Men Fall from Carousel in Yambol: One in Critical Condition

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following an accident at the amusement park in Yambol

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:58

Serious Traffic Incident in Bulgarian Town: Child Hit by Car While Riding Scooter

A serious traffic accident in the Bulgarian town of Harmanli has left a 13-year-old child in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter.

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:11

Fear of the 'Big One': Turkey Rattled by Quakes, Experts Warn It May Be a Foreshock

A series of powerful earthquakes shook western Turkey on April 23, causing panic among residents but resulting in no fatalities or serious damage

Society » Incidents | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

Strong Earthquake Shakes Western Turkey, Felt as Far as Bulgaria

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck western Turkey at approximately 12:50

Society » Incidents | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 13:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria