A delegation from Bulgaria's pro-Russian political party "Revival," led by Deputy Chairman Tsoncho Ganev and accompanied by Georgi Georgiev, Deputy Chairman of the party, and Daniel Prodanov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Education and Science, traveled to Moscow, BGNES reports. They participated in the forum titled "On the Significance of the Victory over Nazism. Lessons from the Creation of the UN," as reported by the party’s press office.

Georgiev thanked the hosts from the "United Russia" party for the opportunity to attend the event marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. He expressed pride in being in Moscow, a city that symbolizes the victory over Nazism and the enduring significance of that victory in modern world history. Georgiev also highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Bulgaria and Russia.

During their visit, the "Revival" delegation signed a cooperation agreement with the ruling "United Russia" party. The agreement, which was signed by Tsoncho Ganev and Vladimir Yakushev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma, aims to foster the exchange of political practices and ideas between the two parties. This agreement is seen as a significant step toward strengthening Bulgarian-Russian relations.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time "Revival" has engaged with political entities facing EU sanctions. Recently, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov met with Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Bosnian Serbs, who is considered by the West to be a major threat to peace in the Western Balkans.