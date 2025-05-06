Photovoltaic Installations Banned on Bulgaria’s Arable Land Following Court Ruling

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Photovoltaic Installations Banned on Bulgaria’s Arable Land Following Court Ruling

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has repealed legislative changes made two years ago that permitted the installation of photovoltaic (solar) systems on arable agricultural land. The decision comes after a challenge filed by President Rumen Radev, who argued that the relaxed regulations posed a threat to the preservation of agricultural land.

Under the previous legal framework, converting farmland for solar energy projects required a rigorous process, including approval from the Agricultural Land Commission and the development of a detailed site plan. This multilayered procedure ensured that such conversions were carefully scrutinized.

However, in 2023, amendments eliminated these requirements, streamlining the approval process for renewable energy projects. President Radev contested these changes, warning they risked undermining the protection of Bulgaria’s limited arable land, and referred the matter to the Constitutional Court.

In its ruling, the Court emphasized that promoting renewable energy must not compromise the preservation of agricultural resources, highlighting the non-renewable nature of farmland. The decision, which is final and cannot be appealed, reinstates the earlier, stricter regulatory controls.

Agricultural law expert Plamen Abrovski confirmed that the ruling restores the constitutional safeguards designed to protect farmland. The Bulgarian Photovoltaic Association also welcomed the decision. Its chair, Meglena Ruseva, stated that responsible investment in solar power should not come at the expense of valuable agricultural territory.

She further noted that no solar plants were built on arable land during the period of eased regulations, as other legal provisions still prohibited such development. Ruseva expressed confidence that the court’s decision would not hinder investment in solar energy but would instead uphold public interest and compliance with environmental standards.

Currently, Bulgaria has over 4,000 megawatts of installed photovoltaic capacity, the majority of which is located on land not suitable for farming, the association reported.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: agricultural, Solar, Bulgaria, photovoltaic

