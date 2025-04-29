Polish Businesses Call for Improved Bulgaria–Romania Connectivity

During his official visit to Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a meeting with members of the Polish-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Bulgaria and Poland.

President Radev spoke with representatives of companies operating in various sectors, including transport, energy, food production, pharmaceuticals, defense, banking, and insurance. These businesses are either already significantly engaged in trade between the two countries or are exploring opportunities to invest in Bulgaria.

In his remarks, Radev highlighted Bulgaria's advantages for foreign investors, such as its strategic geographic location, stable banking sector, competitive tax environment, and the development of modern industrial zones. He also emphasized the country’s growing potential in high-tech fields, including robotics and mechatronics.

Tourism was another key point of discussion, with President Radev underlining Bulgaria’s appeal in areas such as maritime, mountain, cultural, ski, and spa tourism. He noted that more than 430,000 Polish tourists visited Bulgaria in 2024, strengthening people-to-people ties and economic cooperation.

Polish business representatives expressed strong interest in improving regional connectivity. They called for the construction of additional north-south transport infrastructure, particularly highways and new bridges across the Danube River to enhance connectivity between Bulgaria and Romania.

President Radev is also expected to participate in the Three Seas Initiative Summit on April 29.