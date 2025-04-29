Polish Businesses Call for Improved Bulgaria–Romania Connectivity

Bulgaria to Launch Europe's First Operational AP1000 Reactor
Bulgaria is set to become the first European country to operate an AP1000 reactor, according to Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, speaking at a symposium hosted by Westinghouse in Sofia
During his official visit to Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a meeting with members of the Polish-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Bulgaria and Poland.
President Radev spoke with representatives of companies operating in various sectors, including transport, energy, food production, pharmaceuticals, defense, banking, and insurance. These businesses are either already significantly engaged in trade between the two countries or are exploring opportunities to invest in Bulgaria.
In his remarks, Radev highlighted Bulgaria's advantages for foreign investors, such as its strategic geographic location, stable banking sector, competitive tax environment, and the development of modern industrial zones. He also emphasized the country’s growing potential in high-tech fields, including robotics and mechatronics.
Tourism was another key point of discussion, with President Radev underlining Bulgaria’s appeal in areas such as maritime, mountain, cultural, ski, and spa tourism. He noted that more than 430,000 Polish tourists visited Bulgaria in 2024, strengthening people-to-people ties and economic cooperation.
Polish business representatives expressed strong interest in improving regional connectivity. They called for the construction of additional north-south transport infrastructure, particularly highways and new bridges across the Danube River to enhance connectivity between Bulgaria and Romania.
President Radev is also expected to participate in the Three Seas Initiative Summit on April 29.
Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov stated during parliamentary oversight that the recently imposed U.S. export tariffs are unlikely to have a substantial direct effect on Bulgaria’s economy
Bulgaria has taken on new state debt amounting to 4 billion leva
In 2024, Bulgaria's exports of alcoholic beverages totaled 30.4 million euros
Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a brief visit to Bulgaria on Sunday
Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption
A month after Bulgaria receives approval to join the eurozone, all traders are required to display prices in both leva and euros
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase