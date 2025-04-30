Bulgaria Takes on New Foreign Debt

Bulgaria has taken on new state debt amounting to 4 billion leva, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The Ministry of Finance has not yet officially confirmed the information.

According to reports, the country has raised nearly 4 billion euros on international markets through the issuance of two bond tranches — with maturities of 9 and 13 years.

Both bond issues have achieved a narrowing of spreads, indicating that Bulgaria secured the new debt under more favorable conditions compared to previous placements.

It is a standard practice for the Ministry of Finance to delay public announcements about such placements, particularly when they are conducted on international markets, and to provide official information a day after the transactions are completed.

Under the Budget 2025 framework, Bulgaria is permitted to take on new debt of up to 18.9 billion leva. Until now, the country had already issued 1.8 billion leva in debt through the domestic market.