Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit to Bulgaria: Focus on Business, Not Politics

Business | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 10:02
Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, made a brief visit to Bulgaria on Sunday. His arrival was marked by a refusal to engage with journalists at the airport, and during his stay, he met with only one Bulgarian political figure – Boyko Borissov, leader of the ruling party GERB.

Mihail Krastev, Executive Director of the Union for Business Initiative, commented on the visit during an appearance on Nova TV. He noted that such high-profile visits by representatives close to the U.S. administration are rare, comparing the scale of the event to past visits by figures like Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Krastev pointed out that the lack of engagement with Bulgarian politicians could be interpreted as a negative signal toward the country’s political establishment, but potentially a positive one for the business sector.

According to Krastev, Trump Jr. was invited to Bulgaria by the crypto platform Nexo. He described Trump Jr.’s message as a call to “synchronize our clocks,” suggesting that the focus of the American administration is shifting more toward business interests than political alliances. "The world is changing," Krastev added.

Touching on the controversy involving Nexo in Bulgaria, Krastev stated that Donald Trump Jr. was familiar with the case. He reportedly drew parallels between the scrutiny faced by the company and broader instances of business being unfairly targeted by state institutions.

Krastev also mentioned that one of the main themes of the visit was the U.S. administration’s strategic goal to attract more businesses to America. He emphasized that Trump Jr. highlighted the regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies, noting that even top-tier legal experts are unable to definitively determine the rules governing crypto assets in certain jurisdictions due to inconsistent regulations.

