Second F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Departs for Bulgaria from the US

The second F-16 Block 70 fighter jet purchased by Bulgaria has departed from the United States and is expected to arrive in the country within three days. This aircraft is part of the initial batch of eight fighter jets Bulgaria ordered under the 2019 contract, according to a statement by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, as cited by the Ministry of Defense's Information Center.

Speaking to students at the University of Library Studies and Information Technologies (UniBIT), Minister Zapryanov addressed ongoing public concerns and misinformation regarding the origin and appearance of the new aircraft. He firmly denied claims that the F-16s are second-hand, adding that he personally signed off on the assembly of the fuselage for the sixth aircraft in the production line.

Zapryanov also explained why the planes lack visible identification marks upon their arrival in Bulgaria. He attributed the rumors to persistent anti-American propaganda and clarified the procedures for transatlantic flights involving military aircraft. According to him, the fighter jets travel as part of a group formation, relying on in-flight refueling provided by U.S. Air Force C-130 tanker aircraft.

Because these missions cross international airspace, the jets are required to comply with regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). As such, their Bulgarian identification markings are covered with foil during the flight, and they carry U.S. designations while en route. Additionally, the aircraft maintain subsonic cruising speeds similar to commercial airliners, as flying at supersonic speeds is not permitted during such transfers.