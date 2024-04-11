Bulgarian Opera Singer Bogomil Spirov Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Sofia

OBITUARIES | April 29, 2025, Tuesday
Opera singer Bogomil Spirov, a soloist at the National Music Theater, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on a central boulevard in Sofia. The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 28 at the intersection of Konstantin Velichkov and Pirotska boulevards, where Spirov was struck by a truck while riding his motorcycle.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends on social media, expressing grief and disbelief. Maria Mutafchieva of the Mary Boys Band wrote a heartfelt message mourning the loss: “This sunny man was run over today with his motorcycle by a truck on a central Sofia boulevard… Rest in peace, Bobby Spirov! Your smile, kindness, and friendship will be missed! The grief is deep. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Please, friends, do not ride motorcycles! Please! We have no conditions or tolerance for this here!

Singer Mihaela Fileva also shared an emotional tribute, recalling moments of personal and professional connection with Spirov: “I can't believe it's true… Today an exceptional person and artist passed away – Bogomil Spirov. Bobchi, you will forever be an inspiration to me! Thank you for everything, my friend! We won't have that beer in Zaimov after Kapkite ends, as we promised each other just a few days ago. Thank you for the guidance, the fatherly advice, the support on the road when I was too afraid to drive. You were always a gentleman. I love you from the bottom of my soul and am grateful that music brought us together. You always said ‘BOB HOUR’ before we went on stage… Now I believe the biggest roles and the loudest applause await you in the Paradise Musical Theater—but why did you rush to get there?

Actor and singer Vladimir Mihaylov also honored Spirov’s memory, writing: “Where are you in a hurry, little boy? We were together through my entire journey on stage until now. You WERE Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, and we shared the stage in Zorro—you made whips for both of us and taught me how to use them, though I never quite caught up with you… We were supposed to be Jean Valjean again this summer. You were always willing to lead or step back, you carried burdens with a smile, always had my back. A huge, huge loss! Condolences to the family. I hug you. I love you, my friend. Bright flight!

The Novinite.com team expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bogomil Spirov. We mourn the loss of an extraordinary artist and a cherished member of Bulgaria's cultural community. May he rest in peace.

