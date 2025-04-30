'We Value Lives, Not Parades': Zelensky Rejects Putin’s Victory Day Truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a short-term "ceasefire" from 8 to 10 May, calling it a manipulative move aimed at securing quiet for Russia’s Victory Day parade rather than a genuine step toward peace. In his evening address on 28 April, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s long-standing position that only a full, unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days could provide the foundation for real diplomatic efforts.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has never sought war and remains open to working with international partners to achieve a lasting peace. He accused Russia of repeatedly undermining peace initiatives and misleading global actors, particularly the United States. According to him, the newly proposed truce is another example of the Kremlin’s attempts to manipulate the international community.

Criticizing the symbolic timing of the truce, Zelensky stated that halting hostilities solely for the sake of a military parade is unacceptable. "We value human lives, not parades," he said, urging that there is no reason to delay a ceasefire until 8 May. He called for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities, which he believes is necessary to secure any future diplomatic progress.

The Ukrainian president also pointed to recent Russian strikes on civilian areas as evidence that Moscow is not sincere in its intentions to stop the war. He called for increased international pressure on Russia, asserting that only strong, consistent efforts can force Moscow to end a conflict that benefits no one but the Kremlin.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, signaling its readiness for peace if Russia reciprocates. However, Russia has so far refused, instead proposing limited, temporary truces that Kyiv views as insincere.

Meanwhile, the United Nations responded cautiously to Putin’s proposal. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reiterated the organization’s stance that any resolution to the conflict must be principled, based on international law, and in full respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated that while the UN appreciates efforts to end the war, peace must be enduring and align with the UN Charter.

When asked about reports of North Korean troops participating in the conflict on Russia’s side, Dujarric responded that the internationalization of the war is not a positive development.

This is not the first time Russia has declared a short truce. A similar announcement for an Easter ceasefire on 19–20 April failed to hold, with Ukrainian observers noting continued Russian aggression during the period. Despite this, Zelensky had expressed willingness to observe and potentially extend the Easter truce if a genuine cessation of violence had occurred.

Putin’s latest unilateral "humanitarian" truce coincides with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. While Russia celebrates the occasion on 9 May with large-scale military parades, Ukraine and most European nations observe Victory in Europe Day on 8 May.