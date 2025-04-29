Man Detained After Firing Gun Near Kindergarten in Sofia

A 54-year-old man, previously known to law enforcement, opened fire with a gas pistol near a kindergarten in Sofia's Lyulin district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. yesterday and was reported to the police by concerned parents. Authorities responded promptly and located the man, who was found to be in an inadequate condition. He has been detained for 24 hours.

Commissioner Georgi Nestorov, head of the 9th District Police Department, confirmed the details and noted that individuals in possession of a gas pistol are required to register the weapon with the relevant district police department. He also pointed out that the police have the right to use physical force and auxiliary means if necessary to detain offenders.

Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism have been initiated against the individual.